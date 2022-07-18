Ugali is back! Maize flour to retail at Sh100

The government has cut maize flour prices to Sh100 for a 2-kilogram packet over the next month handing a timely relief to millions of Kenyans who are braving high inflation that has pushed up the prices of basic commodities.

The Ministry of Agriculture on Monday said it had inked a deal with millers to bring down the cost of flour which has been retailing at over Sh210 at major retail outlets in recent weeks further thinning the spending power of consumers.

Meanwhile, a 1-kilogram packet will retail at Sh52 and the 500-gram packet at Sh30.

“The Ministry of Agriculture shall subsidize the price of maize flour being produced/sold by the miller for a period of four (4) weeks from the date of this contract,” read part of the agreement the Ministry has inked with millers.