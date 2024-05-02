Happening Now: MPs debate Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi's impeachment Motion

Njuguna Ndung’u.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u says only 158 parastatals to be retained in reforms

National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
edwinmutai_img

By  Edwin Mutai

Parliamentary Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prof Ndung’u said seven corporations’ mandates or functions require policy guidance, while 25 entities are earmarked for privatisation.

  • Reforms will also affect government-linked corporations—companies in which the government shareholding is less than 50 per cent.

