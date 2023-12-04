Court suspends sale of 11 state parastatals after Raila's ODM petition

The High Court has temporarily suspended the sale of 11 parastatals, among them KICC and Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), following a petition by Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

High Court judge Chacha Mwita ruled that the ODM petition raises substantial constitutional and legal issues of public importance that require critical examination and consideration by the court.

The judge ordered the ODM party to immediately serve the petition on the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula, Attorney General Justin Muturi and Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u with court documents.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued suspending implementation of section 21(1) of the Privatization Act 2023 and or any decisions made pursuant to that section, until 6th February 2024,” the judge said.

ODM says in the petition that the state-owned companies earmarked for sale are of strategic importance to the people of Kenya and can only be privatised with the consent of the people through a referendum.

The parastatals earmarked for privatisation are Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Kenya Pipeline Company, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries, Kenya Literature Bureau, National Oil Corporation of Kenya and Kenya Seed Company Limited.