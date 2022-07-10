Raila, DP allies dominate lists of National Assembly, Senate nominees

Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential candidate William Ruto and his Azimio La Umoja rival Raila Odinga have proposed names of allies and party primary losers to be nominated to Parliament after the General Election, the Sunday Nation can reveal.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper Party of Kalonzo Musyoka have taken a similar route.

According to the official party lists submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties and subsequently to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for review and approval, notable names listed by the parties are National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi (ODM), the Orange party’s National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma, UDA Secretary General Veronica Waheti Nduati (Veronica Maina), Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya (UDA), Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru (UDA) and Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Njagua (UDA).

Others are Nairobi Woman Rep aspirant Karen Nyamu (UDA), Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko (UDA), ANC Secretary General Simon Mwangi Kamau, Nominated Senator Petronila Were (ANC), Nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga (Wiper), Bomet Woman Rep Joyce Korir (UDA) and Wiper Secretary General Shakila Abdalla.

Chama Cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria, who wants to be Kiambu governor, has also submitted his name for nomination.

Elective seats

Elective seat candidates are by law, not allowed to be in the list of potential nominees to parliament or county assemblies.

Kanu has, at the top of the list of its nominees to the National Assembly, proposed Mr Conrad Thorpe, a businessman whose name appeared in the Paradise Papers published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in 2017.

However, we could not establish names of those proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party to the National Assembly and Senate.

A majority of the individuals lost out in the primaries while others were prevailed upon to drop out of in favour of their competitors.

Parties were required to submit their lists of individuals to be nominated to the National Assembly, Senate and county assemblies to the IEBC by June 25.

Of the 83 parties cleared to participate in the General Election, 81 submitted their lists.

However, sources told the Sunday Nation that most of the parties could be forced to revise their lists before gazettement to meet requirements on gender, youth, the disabled and other special interest groups.

The lists are likely to be referred back to the parties which will have until July 18 to review the names and return them to the IEBC.

The commission will then gazette the lists. The party lists required include 12 nominees to the National Assembly, 16 female nominees to the Senate, two youth nominees to the Senate and two disabled people to the Senate.

For county assemblies, a party is required to submit 47 lists, each representing a county and separately consisting of eight marginalised group nominees. It should also submit 47 lists, each representing a county and separately consisting of a number of nominees equal to the number wards in the respective county.

In the list for proposed nominated legislators to Parliament, Ms Nduati tops the category of women nominees to the Senate by UDA.

Stepped down

The women Senate list has Ms Tuya who stepped down in favour Mr Patrick Ntutu for the UDA’s Narok governor race and Ms Korir, who lost in the UDA nomination to 24-year old Linet ‘Toto’ Chepkorir.

Others in the list of women nominees are Ms Nyamu, who stepped down in favour of UDA Senate candidate Margaret Wanjiru and Ms Tobiko, who lost in the UDA primaries for Kajiado governor to Mr Katoo ole Metito.

The UDA list has Ms Nduati, Ms Tuya, Miraj Abdulrahman, Gloria Orwaba, Ms Korir, Maureen Mutinda, Ms Nyamu, Ms Tobiko, Okenyuri Anyieni, Aurelia Chepkirui, Consolata Wakwabubi, Raphaela Dukan, Christine Mwanyule, Genevieve Wasonga, Halima Abdul and Jamhuri Guyo.

UDA’s proposed nominees to the National Assembly include Teresia Mwangi, Jackson Kosgei, Dorothy Ikiara, Abdisirat Ali, Jackline Lukalo, Joseph Iraya, Ms Waruguru, Jonas Kuko, Jane Putunoi, Charles Njagua, Christabel Amunga and Fredrick Charles Muteti.

The party has also submitted names of George Mbugua and Janet Teyiaa in the categories of persons with disabilities nominees to Senate.

ODM has Irene Mayaka, John Mbadi, Umulkher Mohamed, Harold Kipchumba, Mary Mwami, Hillary Ochieng, Naomi Wainaina, Kantim Mwaniki and Hulda Odhiambo as nominees to the National Assembly.

Others listed by ODM to the National Assembly are John Ketora, Everlyne Cherobon and Richard Kasoo.

Ms Mumma tops the list of Women nominees to the Senate followed by Beatrice Oyomo, Hamida Kibwana, Betty Montet, Beth Syengo, Anisa Juma, Rosemary Kariuki and Sunjeev Birdi.

In its National Assembly’s nominees, ANC has Simon Kamau, Ms Were, Salim Busaidy, Hassna Mudeiza, Said Yussuf, Mercy Kaimuri, Matoke Chweya, Lynn Chepkoech, Nelson Ogeto, Ferrah Etyang, Moses Oburu, and Alice Mugo.

Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula has Christopher Mandu, Anab Gure, Fridah Karimi and Joel Ruhu as nominees to the National Assembly.