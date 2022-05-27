I’m ready for Raila's Treasury job, says Oparanya

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has expressed his willingness to head the National Treasury if the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party forms the next government.

Mr Oparanya said he would use the position to revive stalled national government projects across the country, and particularly in the Western region, and prepare himself for a future presidential run.

He dropped his presidential bid in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga following a meeting with President Kenyatta.

On May 16, Mr Odinga unveiled a team that would help him govern if he succeeds Mr Kenyatta, naming Mr Oparanya as a possible Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Other potential ministers are Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (Lands) and Peter Munya (Agriculture).

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka would become Chief Cabinet Secretary while former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende would take up the same role in the Senate.