Raila backs church ban on politics at pulpit

ODM party leader Mr Raila Odinga has backed the ban on political campaigns in churches.

Mr Odinga on Wednesday said that the church should not be condemned as political utterances should be made outside the places of worship.

“I say a big thank you to the church for standing for truth and equality and I support the archbishop on this. The church should not be a place for doing politics. Political utterances should be made outside the church,’’ he said.

He spoke at Ngecha in Limuru during the burial of Ms Grace Muthoni, who is a sister to Mr George Gichini, an ODM point man in Kiambu.

No politician was allowed to speak during the funeral service at the PCEA church in Thing’ati. Among those who had accompanied Mr Odinga to the church were Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, Limuru MP Peter Mwathi and Cabinet Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh.

At the weekend, Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit announced the ban on political speeches inside churches during an event to consecrate a bishop that was attended by Mr Odinga and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi. The two leaders were not allowed to address worshippers and other churches have since imposed the ban.

Yesterday, Mr Odinga regretted the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative campaign to amend the constitution arguing it was meant to grant populous counties more allocations.

“Kiambu lost big time by the failure of BBI to pass. You lost a lot of money. BBI was meant to make Kenyans equal in distribution of wealth,” he said.

He however said the push to implement the BBI changes is still on.

Speaking at Ngecha shopping centre, Dr Nyoro said Mr Odinga is the only presidential aspirant who has the interest of Mount Kenya people at heart.