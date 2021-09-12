ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit blocks politicians from pulpit

ODM leader Raila Odinga, his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi, Kakamega, Kisii and Kitui governors were served a hard pill Sunday after Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit blocked them from addressing a gathering at a church function in Kakamega County.

Archbishop Ole Sapit stood his ground and told the politicians that he would not invite them to speak during the consecration and enthronement of Bishop Rose Okeno at the Butere Girls Secondary School grounds, where she became the first Anglican woman to ascend to the position in Kenya.

The Archbishop, who presided over the ceremony, said he would not allow politicians to hijack the function and turn it into a political affair, as has been the case across the country for many years.

“ACK is shifting gear. Starting with this event, politicians will be addressing (the gathering) when the service has ended… The pulpit is for the clergy… ACK is a political no-go-zone,” declared Archbishop Ole Sapit as the high-ranking politicians listened keenly.

By remaining firm to the end, Archbishop Ole Sapit succeeded where many of his colleagues have failed, as the politicians have had a field day selling their manifestos to church congregations freely.

“I beg to be understood that I will have to make the church what it is. The church has become the battle ground of political fight,” said the resolute Archbishop.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit with Rev Rose Okeno, the new bishop of ACK's Butere Diocese, during her consecration ceremony at the diocese grounds in Butere, Kakamega County, on September 12, 2021 Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

The other leaders in attendance included Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Central Organisation of Trade Unions boss Francis Atwoli, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, his Kisii counterpart James Ongwae and Kitui County boss Charity Ngilu.

Deputy President William Ruto, Mr Odinga, Mr Mudavadi and Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka have all made political pronouncements from the pulpits of different churches recently, taking advantage to circumvent the Covid-19 public gathering restrictions that have made it difficult to host open campaign rallies.

The top politicians have shifted their 2022 vote-hunting mission to churches, even as different clergy made empty threats to ban them from addressing their congregations.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Kitui's Charity Ngilu, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and other leaders during a church function in Kakamega County on September 12, 2021. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Failed ban

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) church about three months ago tried imposing a similar ban but failed.

The PCEA Secretary General, Robert Waihenya in a July statement said the church altar would not be used by politicians to advance their interests.

“Politicians should not be given any forum in our pulpits to do any politics and should attend services just like other members,” Mr Waihenya said in a letter to all PCEA churches. The guideline was, however, ignored.

At the Kakamega function, the politicians arrived early for the event and took their positions at the dais as they listened pensively to Archbishop Ole Sapit, who acknowledged their presence but declined to invite them to address the gathering.

A host of MPs and MCAs were at the well-attended event, with hundreds of ACK faithful turning up to witness the enthronement of Rev Okeno as the fourth Bishop of the diocese.

Archbishop Ole Sapit said the politicians were free to make remarks after the church function, but they had been invited to attend the church service like other ordinary Kenyans.

The prelate had more surprises for the politicians when he announced that they could not declare publicly what presents or how much money they had brought for the new bishop.

Archbishop Ole Sapit said politicians should make their offering like other ordinary Christians to avoid using churches to gain political mileage ahead of next year’s General Election.

He gave a Pay Bill number for the offering and and an M-Pesa number for cash contributions to the church and the bishop.

Politicians leave

The politicians listened to the Archbishop’s remarks and part of the acceptance speech from Bishop Okeno, before leaving.

As the function came to an end, Mr Muvadadi, Mr Wetang’ula and Lugari MP Ayub Savula left the dais headed to their chopper parked a short distance from the venue of the church function.

Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang'ula left in their chopper and headed to Muranga County for another church function, while Mr Odinga flew to the home of Mr Oparanya for lunch before heading to Vihiga County to meet the Vihiga Queens players at Sosa Cottages.

After the politicians left, the crowds also started walking away, with the event ending immediately after Bishop Okeno had made her acceptable speech.

She described her election as a strong affirmation of the history of ACK and said her administration will review the criteria of recruiting church's workers, emphasising on discipline during the formation of church ministers.

Political leaders attend the consecration ceremony of Rev Rose Okeno as the bishop of ACK's Butere Diocese at the diocese grounds in Butere, Kakamega County, on September 12, 2021

Speaking at Mr Oparanya's Mabole home in Butere later, Governor Ngilu, Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna welcomed the decision to stop politicians from campaigning in churches.

The leaders said other churches should borrow a leaf from the decision taken by the archbishop.

"We support the policy (to ban politicking in the church). The church must be respected for what it is. When we go to the church, we must understand why we are there," said Ms Ngilu.

Ms Ngilu termed the ordination of Bishop Okena as a female cleric in a mainstream Kenyan church as a remarkable feat.