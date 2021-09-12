ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit blocks politicians from pulpit

By  Derick Luvega  &  Shaban Makokha

What you need to know:

  • The Archbishop, who presided over the ceremony, said he would not allow politicians to hijack the function and turn it into a political affair, as has been the case across the country for many years.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi, Kakamega, Kisii and Kitui governors were served a hard pill Sunday after Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit blocked them from addressing a gathering at a church function in Kakamega County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.