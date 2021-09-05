Ruto allies claim State sabotage as churches cancel invites

Rigathi Gachagua

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (centre) who has accused Kieni MP Kanini Kega of sabotaging DP Ruto's itinerary.

Photo credit: Jamed Murimi | Nation Media Group

By  Nicholas Komu

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have accused the State of blocking his planned visit to Kieni after two churches he was scheduled to attend service in cancelled his events. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.