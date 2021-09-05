Ruto allies claim State sabotage as churches cancel invites

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have accused the State of blocking his planned visit to Kieni after two churches he was scheduled to attend service in cancelled his events.

DP Ruto, who is currently holding meetings with a section of Mt Kenya leaders, was scheduled to attend service in Mbiriri, Nyeri County, Sunday but the Nation has learnt that at least two churches have pulled the plug on the events at the last minute.

His weekend itinerary was supposed to culminate in a Sunday service at PCEA Mbiriri but the leadership withdrew the invitation.

The DP’s allies claim that Kieni MP Kanini Kega was behind the withdrawal of the invitation. Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua accused Mr Kega of sabotaging the itinerary.

“Let me advise my good friend that when people offer help to his constituents he should not block it. We are aware he is trying to use the police to block the DP but he will come anyway,” Mr Gachagua said.

Not me

But Mr Kega rubbished the claims.

“I have not blocked anyone from visiting my constituents so anyone trying to claim so is lying. Anyone is welcome to worship in Kieni as long as they do so with decorum and adhere to all protocols,” Mr Kega said.

Following the withdrawal by PCEA and at least one more church, the DP is said to have settled on Full Gospel Church, still in Mbiriri, where he will worship alongside a battery of other politicians.