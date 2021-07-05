Raila Odinga
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Raila, Ruto back on each other’s throats in graft accusations

By  Justus Ochieng'

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have renewed their attacks on allegations of corruption in government after the DP accused the former Prime Minister of running a corruption cartel in President Kenyatta’s administration.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uasu gets first female union chair

  2. Ethiopia will close Kenya embassy to save money

  3. Ex-Uganda minister Awori dies at 82

  4. PRIME Malala loses bid to keep deputy minority leader post

  5. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll hits 3,690

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.