Shame of UhuRuto men church fight in Nyeri

Mbiriri Full Gospel Church

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies arriving at Mbiriri Full Gospel Church in Kieni, Nyeri County on September 05, 2021.

Photo credit: Nicholas Komu | Nation Media Group

By  Nicholas Komu

What you need to know:

  • The Deputy President worshipped in Mbiriri Full Gospel Church after three churches declined to host him.
  • Initially, the DP and his entourage was to worship at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Mbiriri.



 

A small church in Kieni, Nyeri County, was yesterday turned into a theater of political intolerance that pitted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s supporters against his estranged deputy, William Ruto. 

