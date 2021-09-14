Pulpit politicking: Kalonzo Musyoka defends politicians

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday told the Church not to view politicians as “top of the range sinners,” as debate continues to rage on pulpit politicking.

Mr Musyoka said all, including political leaders, who go to church should be treated the same.

“Do not categorise political leaders as sinners because we are all sinners before the Lord. Personally, I’m chief among sinners, but I’m saved by the grace of God,” Mr Musyoka said.

Mr Musyoka was reacting to the recent move by the Anglican Church of Kenya to bar politicians from addressing the congregation in the sanctuary.

“This conversation is healthy but even if it’s healthy, please do not make political leaders look like they are top of the range sinners because we are not. All of us are equal before God,” Mr Musyoka said.

Mr Musyoka was speaking at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi where he was accompanied by a section of Wiper leaders and Embu Governor Martin Wambora.

The Wiper leader said it is important for the church to simply rearrange protocols in sanctuaries instead of taking adverse decisions against political leaders, arguing that there is no separation between politics and the church.

"Church leaders who are seeing things going wrong politically should actually join us to correct this country together,” he said.

On Sunday, ODM leader Raila Odinga, his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi, Kakamega, Kisii and Kitui governors Wycliffe Oparanya, James Ongwae and Charity Ngilu respectively were blocked by ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit from addressing a gathering at the consecration of Bishop Okeno in Butere.

The Archbishop, who presided over the ceremony, said he would not allow politicians to hijack the function and turn it into a political affair, as has been the case across the country for many years.

“ACK is shifting gear. Starting with this event, politicians will be addressing (the gathering) when the service has ended… The pulpit is for the clergy… ACK is a political no-go-zone,” declared Archbishop Ole Sapit as the high-ranking politicians listened keenly.

Mr Mudavadi, Mr Wetang’ula and a host of their supporters had to leave the event in a huff after it was evident they would not be allowed to address the gathering before the ANC leader headed for another event in Murang’a County.