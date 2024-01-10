Race on to fill Joho’s shoes in Raila’s ODM party at the coast

Major political realignments are expected in the Coast region with ODM deputy party leader and former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho appearing to take a back seat in active politics to concentrate on his private businesses.

Intense jostling is underway within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to fill Mr Joho’s shoes.

The region has traditionally backed opposition doyen and ODM party leader Raila Odinga, with President William Ruto making significant inroads.

Mr Joho disappeared from the public limelight for several months after the 2022 General Election, in which Mr Odinga lost the presidential contest to Dr Ruto. In his first public appearance last year, Mr Joho said he was abroad seeking treatment and pursuing further studies.

“I am supporting the party's activities even though I am not in the public arena,” Mr Joho had said. He has, however, continued to stay away from political activities. According to his close allies, Mr Joho decided to concentrate on his businesses.

His last public appearance was in October 2023, when he addressed a press conference in Nairobi attended by lawmakers, cabinet secretaries and other politicians from the Coast region.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Joho was deliberately absent when ODM leaders from Mombasa County among them County Speaker Aharub Khatri, MPs Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Rashid Bebzimba (Kisauni), County Woman Rep Zamzam Mohamed, and County ODM Chairman Mohammed Khamis welcomed Mr Odinga to the region.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir was also absent but explained during his state of the county address that he had been held up by other issues.

Mr Nassir worked closely with President William Ruto's administration in his first eight months in office but their camaraderie seems to have waned as the Kenya Kwanza government prefers to work with Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, who is said to be interested in contesting the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in 2027.

Also eyeing the position is Mr Khatri, who enjoys Mr Joho's support. The Speaker is seen as a close ally of Mr Odinga. Mr Khatri has been criss-crossing the county, wooing grassroots party officials and members, apparently preparing ground for his gubernatorial campaign. Mr Khamis, who is also Mr Joho’s step-brother, is said to be eyeing a parliamentary seat in the next General Election.

With regional politics taking centre stage during Mr Odinga's week-long visit to Mombasa and Kilifi counties, leaders will be trying to win the party leader's confidence. Mr Odinga is said to be in the region to consolidate his support base and appoint leaders to help him push his agenda to take on President Ruto this year.

On Tuesday, during an exclusive telephone interview with Nation, Mr Odinga remained tight-lipped about the changing political landscape in the region.

“I do not have much to say but I will address most issues and my plans after the vacation,” he said. But according to sources, Mr. Odinga will be meeting various leaders privately to lay ground for his plan to address issues affecting Kenyans after bipartisan talks failed to address them.