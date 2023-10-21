Hassan Joho resurfaces with a brave face

Former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho has emerged as a key figure in the Kenya Kwanza government, while keeping a low profile in national politics, brokering deals between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The wealthy, flamboyant politician was recently said to have brokered a peace deal between President William Ruto and the opposition leader.

He has reappeared on the same stage, but this time over the development of the Coast region and the concession of the ports of Mombasa, Lamu and Shimoni.

Mr Joho, whose family has huge stakes in the port of Mombasa, said Coast leaders would seek an audience with the President on the concessioning of the ports.

On Thursday, he chaired a highly significant and timely meeting with the entire Coast leadership including CS Aisha Jumwa, CS Salim Mvurya, Governors Abdulswamad Sharif, (Mombasa), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Gideon Mung'aro (Kilifi), Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), Issa Timamy (Lamu) and Andrew Mwadime (Taita Taveta) to forge a formidable alliance.

Others in attendance included county assembly chairpersons, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, members of EALA, MPs and senators from the Coast.

“We will engage constructively in a manner that the people of Coast region have a say on matters concerning their resources. We will look for the President. We have tasked Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa and Salim Mvurya to look for the Head of State so that we can resolve the issues that touch on our ports,” said Mr Joho.

After the August 9 General Election, the former Mombasa governor quietly travelled abroad only to return six months later.

The Coast tycoon said he had found a void and he would pick up from where he left off.

However, his absence from the political scene orphaned his allies who used his political connections to do business. But he gave them hope.

Speaker Kingi said the Coast leaders were united on the issue.

“That is why you are seeing Mr Joho, Hussein Dado (Tana River) and John Mruttu (Taita Taveta). It has got nothing to do with politics. Mr Mvurya (Kwale) and I (Kilifi) are also former governors. We also invited all the speakers from all the County Assembly,” said Speaker Kingi.

The MPs, led by Kaloleni MP Paul Katana, said their meeting focused on development.

“We resolved that all the ports at the Coast region should be left to Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani, a Coast Economic Bloc, to run them. We want to be involved in matters involving our resources, we don’t have to continue wrangling,” said Mr Katana.

He said the leadership had agreed to put aside their party affiliations and fight for development, the revival of the Coast region's major cash crops, including coconuts and cashew nuts, and the resuscitation of dying industries.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali said they discussed issues relating to the development of the Coast region.

“We discussed matters of all the three ports in the Coast -- Mombasa Port, Lamu Port and Shimoni Port -- and agreed to work together to safeguard and protect the interests our people. We may differ in opinions, but we are united in our conviction towards serving our people...generations will realise the power of unity of purpose in achieving our Coastal developmental goals,” he said.

Mr Ali said they had agreed that henceforth all Coast leaders would forge a united front irrespective of their political affiliations.

Mr Joho, the ODM deputy party leader, played a big role in the Coast political scene by campaigning for his friends and helping them win seats including his successor Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Gideon Mung'aro, Andrew Mwadime and Dhadho Godhana.

Coast counties will form a development agenda to engage President William Ruto.