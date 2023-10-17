Coast Governors wary of rivals ahead of 2027 contest

It’s exactly three years and nine months to August 2027 when the country is expected to hold its next General Election. But in Coast counties, a casual observer might be forgiven for thinking that the polls are due next week.

Barely a year in office, governors in the region are caught up in do-or-die duels with perceived rivals who are keen on upstaging them.

In Kwale, Governor Fatuma Achani is a woman under siege. She accuses some leaders of undermining her authority.

This is after veteran politician and ex-Foreign Affairs minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere was elected by elders as the Digo community spokesperson. The community, in which the governor also belongs, is one of the most populous in the county.

“Let’s stop holding meetings that may spark tensions. This is a county that depends on tourism and we would not want any conflict to arise that will affect our peace,” she told residents.

Reached for comment, Mr Mwakwere refuted claims that his new position as community spokesperson is politically motivated, saying, it was chiefly geared towards advancing the cultural values of the Digo.

“Nobody is being groomed for any position. My position will not in any way substitute or interfere with the current leadership,” he said.

In Mombasa County, the upcoming grassroots elections for ruling party United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which will take place in December, has sparked a vicious fight between Nyali MP Mohamed Ali and East African Legislative Assembly representative Hassan Omar.

The two are said to be eyeing the UDA ticket for the 2027 gubernatorial contest in a bid to oust incumbent Governor Abdulswamad Nassir of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). Last year, Mr Omar came second with 98,105 votes against Mr Nassir’s 119,083 votes.

The two UDA politicians have been trading blame about the party’s poor performance at the county, where ODM scooped five out of six National Assembly seats, besides clinching the governorship, the Senate seat, woman representative and a majority of county assembly seats.

In Kilifi, County Woman Rep Getrude Mbeyu has been at loggerheads with Governor Gideon Mung’aro. The MP has openly declared her intention to challenge Mr Mung’aro for the top seat while criticising his administration for various ills.

Her intentions have rubbed the party leadership in the county the wrong way. The officials claim that such divisions can curtail ODM’s popularity.

“I will keep on reminding them that I will be on the ballot for the governor position in 2027. Because they are cowards, they are bent on frustrating my ambitions,” she told residents at a political rally recently.

Although Governor Mung’aro has said his focus remains on delivering on his campaign pledges, his allies have been fighting tooth and nail to defend him against Ms Mbeyu’s sustained attacks.

In Taita Taveta, former governor Granton Samboja has raised eyebrows with his activities targeting the grassroots, months after losing the seat to Mr Andrew Mwadime.

In last year’s polls, Mr Samboja, who has since returned to his profession as a radio show host, came second on a Jubilee Party ticket with 23,703 votes against Mr Mwadime’s 49,901 votes.

Mr Samboja's grassroots activism has been interpreted as part of early campaigns for the 2027 gubernatorial contest. He has , however, dismissed the claims, saying, he was merely reaching out to voters to express his gratitude to them for voting for him.

“I have a democratic right to vie in the coming election. I also have a right to go anywhere in this county,” he said, while asking his critics to stop spreading malicious rumours about him.

“There is only one governor in Taita Taveta. My request to all leaders is that we should unite and encourage our governor. Let us stop bickering,” Samboja ally and Taveta MP John Bwire said.