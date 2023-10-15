Njuri Ncheke elders endorse Governor Mwangaza's impeachment

The political woes facing Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza intensified on Saturday after Njuri Ncheke elders endorsed the impending impeachment against the county boss.

In an unprecedented move, the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders offered their blessings to the ward representatives, giving them a go-ahead to remove Governor Mwangaza from office.

The MCAs are expected to table a notice of motion for the impeachment of the governor on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The elders weighed into the political feuds facing the county during the launch of a tree-planting exercise presided over by Environment CS Soipan Tuya and Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi.

Also present were Imenti South MP Shadrack Mwiti, Kirima Ngucine (Imenti Central), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Rahim Dawood (North Imenti), John Mutunga (Tigania West), Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East) John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Dan Kiili (Igembe Central) and Julius Taitumu (Igembe North).

While the elders have in the past stood by the incumbent leaders, Njuri Ncheke Secretary General Josphat Murangiri said they would back the ward representatives' decision to impeach Governor Mwangaza.

More than 50 MCAs were lined up before the elders for special blessings to accomplish the impending impeachment.

Political wrangles

“We support the decision of the MCAs to resolve the problems we are facing in Meru. We have blessed them to get Meru out of slavery,” Mr Murangiri said.

The elders also gave their blessings to deputy governor Isaac Mutuma with former governor Kiraitu Murungi declaring him the next governor of Meru.

Mr Murangiri said Njuri Ncheke leadership had stood by Ms Mwangaza since her election and tried their best address the political wrangles.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza (center) addressing the media outside the Senate Chambers on December 30, 2022 after her impeachment case was dismissed. She is flanked by Senator Gloria Orwoba (left) and nominated Senator Mutinda Maureen Tabitha. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

“We have invited the governor severally to help address the leadership issues that have bedeviled the county since last year. However, our efforts have not been successful. The governor is full of herself. As elders, we feel enough is enough because you cannot run the county alone,” he said.

Addressing the elders, Minority Whip Dennis Kiogora said the county assembly members had made up their mind to remove the governor from office.

"We are coming for blessings from the elders before we go ahead with our resolve to remove the governor from office," Majority whip Jim Muchui said.

Political opponents

Deputy Speaker Mwenda Ali said the governor had failed in her mandate leading to the resolution to have her impeached.

The Njuri Ncheke elders also installed Mr Linturi as the Meru County spokesperson taking over from Mr Murungi.

“Anyone who wants to speak to the Meru County community must go through CS Linturi. He is now empowered to unite the Meru people. Gather all and do not let anyone go astray," Mr Murangiri said.

Mr Linturi said he would use the new mandate to unite Meru leaders and attract more resources from the national government.

“I am greatly indebted to the Meru people for giving me the responsibility of leading the county in getting its fair share of its resources. I will use the opportunity to bring all leaders on board,” Mr Linturi said.