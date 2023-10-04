Impeachment: Split among Meru MCAs could save Governor Mwangaza her job

A split in Meru County Assembly could save the embattled Governor Kawira Mwangaza impeachment.

The governor has been on an overdrive to woo MCAs to her side amid fears among county representatives that the second impeachment motion against Ms Mwangaza may end up being a futile exercise.

Several MCAs, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed concern that the impeachment process had been hijacked by outsiders and political parties and that the assembly had yet to take ownership of the process.

On Monday, more than 10 MCAs came out in public defence of Governor Mwangaza, even as those supporting the impeachment motion expressed confidence that they had the majority.

Among the MCAs who cast their lot with the governor are Kiagu ward representative Kiambi Ngaruni, his counterparts Felix Kithinji (Ruiri), John Muguna (Mbeu), Patrick Mwirigi (Ntunene), Joshua Mithiaru (Naathu), Jacob Mwirigi (Naari), James Mungathia (Karama), Nicholas Muuna (Nyaki East), Fridah Naito (nominated) and others.

Mr Ngaruni, who was the only MCA to oppose the impeachment motion against Governor Mwangaza last year, told the Nation that the majority of MCAs were against the governor's impeachment.

He claimed that earlier indications that 62 MCAs were in favour of an imminent impeachment motion were mere bravado.

"The current impeachment talk was not initiated by the MCAs because we have no problems with the governor. It is the work of MPs who accuse the governor of not working with them. We cannot be used to fight other people's battles," Mr Ngaruni said.

The UDA member argued that the MCAs had not yet signed an impeachment motion and were not aware of the allegations being levelled against the governor.

"The political parties are intimidating the MCAs to support the impeachment motion. The signatures they are talking about were for the party meeting attendance list," he argued.

Karama MCA James Mungathia said Governor Mwangaza was "clean and is being victimised by political parties."

"I have decided to side with the governor because there are no grounds for impeachment. Political parties are pursuing selfish interests. If MCAs are allowed to take independent positions, the impeachment motion will not get any support," he said.

Mr Mungathia, a PNU member, claimed that 39 MCAs were against any attempt to impeach the governor for a second time.

Mbeu Ward MCA John Muguna said while the governor had weaknesses, there was no tangible reason to impeach her.

"When we impeached the governor last year, all the MCAs were involved in drafting the motion. At the moment, we do not know what the grounds are. We have only been told that the motion is 70 per cent complete. We are very careful not to be used to implement other people's agenda," Muguna said.

In addition, Muguna said the MCAs were also cautious not to pass a motion to impeach the governor only for the Senate to overturn their decision.

"The council of governors and the presidency play a very big role in the impeachment process. We have seen a big push by the governors to avert this impeachment. The vice-president said they have stayed away. Where do these intrigues at the national level leave us?" asked the MCA.

It added: 'Our fear is that if the impeachment fails, we will face the wrath of the governors. The pressure from the parties has put the MCAs between a rock and a hard place.

Nominated MCA Fridah Naito said despite the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party MCAs withdrawing support from the governor, she would not be used to fight Ms Mwangaza.

But Akithii MCA Mwenda Ithili, who is also the Minority Leader, said they had solid grounds to impeach Governor Mwangaza.

"When we impeached the governor last year, the masses were against us. But now the people are demanding that we remove the governor so that development can take place. The only solution is to remove Governor Mwangaza from office," said Mr Ithili.

He said the impeachment process would be completed by mid-October. The grounds for impeachment include abuse of office and violation of the constitution, including the defamation and mistreatment of the deputy governor.