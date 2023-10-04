Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo now says his impeachment was politically instigated

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo now says at least six politicians backed the impeachment motion against him that collapsed in the county assembly on Tuesday.

Mr Nyaribo fell short of including his deputy, Dr James Gesami, in the list of saboteurs.

"There was a lot of external influence and we have evidence from people I beat in the gubernatorial contest, an MP and an aspiring governor... Six people raised money to persuade MCAs to start the impeachment process," Mr Nyaribo said on Wednesday.

The governor was responding to questions from journalists at his office during a meeting to sign a return to work formula with doctors who have been on strike for several days demanding better working conditions.

He said those who supported his impeachment motion should be ashamed.

"It was purely political," Mr Nyaribo added.

The governor asked the MCAs to serve the electorate and let him fulfill his mandate as the head of the devolved government.

"I only ask the MCAs to work. They were elected for a purpose: to oversight, legislate and represent the people," he said, adding that they should carry out these functions within the law.

"If we work diligently, we can't clash... but I can't allow people to distract me from the development agenda."

Mr Nyaribo, who took over the mantle when the county's pioneering governor John Nyagarama died in 2021, won the people's mandate in the last general election.

He said he owed allegiance only to the people who elected him.

According to the governor, all the allegations against him were malicious and unfounded.

"The impeachment initiative was abusive. It has never happened anywhere else where MCAs abuse the governor.

"They must respect the institution of the governor even if they don't like me," he said.

He said impeachment of the county/state executive could only be used if the incumbent was found guilty of perverting the course of justice or corruption.

Asked about the whereabouts of his deputy, Mr Nyaribo said: "Ask him. Where was he during the war? He talked to some MCAs to get rid of me. We have clips. We can use them if you want. He can't deny it."

It was not immediately clear what the future holds for their relationship, although speculation is rife that it could be rocky.

When Mr Nyaribo took over the leadership after Mr Nyagarama's death, he appointed Dr Gesami as his deputy, amid contestation from various quarters.

Their relationship appeared to have soured, but was mended when they contested the 2022 elections on a joint ticket.

The impeachment motion against Mr Nyaribo was defeated in the county assembly on Tuesday after it was put to a vote, with 16 MCAs voting for his removal and 18 against.

The MCAs who moved the motion had 12 charges against him.