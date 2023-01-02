Push to have Kalonzo Musyoka named flagbearer rocks Azimio boat

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s allies have kicked up a fresh storm in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party with demands that Mr Raila Odinga endorses the former Vice President as the outfit’s flagbearer in the 2027 presidential election.

This comes even as Mr Odinga has categorically stated that he was not hanging his boots yet, an indication that he could still be in the race in 2027.

Speaking in Oyugis in Homa Bay County last week, the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) leader said he wouldn’t“bow to pressure from anyone who wants me to retire.”

The new push to have him anoint Mr Musyoka has, however, been termed as premature by coalition partners, with some Wiper officials equally expressing their reservations. Wiper chairman Chriau Ali Mwakwere threatening to resign if the party pushes on with the plan.

Mr Musyoka’s allies insist that there is need to nominate a flagbearer early enough to begin preparations and field a strong candidate against President William Ruto. In the last election, Mr Musyoka was regarded as the third-in-command in the coalition after Mr Odinga nominated Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate. The push to install Mr Musyoka as flagbearer could unsettle Ms Karua and other coalition leaders who have expressed an interest in the top seat, such as Mr Wycliffe Oparanya Mr Hassan Joho, Mr Eugene Wamalwa and Mr Gideon Moi.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua told Nation that their quest to have Mr Odinga pronounce himself on the coalition’s presidential candidate for 2027 is simply a reflection of the wishes of Wiper supporters and has nothing to do with Mr Musyoka’s expected announcement.

“We are not being combative and our call is not intended to kick up a conflict in the coalition. It’s an invitation for sober reflection on where we have come from, where we are and where we are going,” Mr Wambua said.

But Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo said it is only fair for the opposition to choose a new candidate, preferably Mr Musyoka, to face off Dr Ruto in 2027.

“We have stood three times now with Mr Odinga and it is time now for him to also stand with us so that the opposition remains united,” the Senate Deputy Minority Leader said.

But ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and his Jubilee Party counterpart Jeremiah Kioni have dismissed the calls as premature.

“We have just come from an election. It’s barely six months into the new [administration’s] term and I don’t think we can be talking about 2027 now,” Mr Sifuna told Nation.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Kioni, who cited the need “to articulate pressing issues” concerning the Ruto administration.

Mr Mwakwere also came out strongly to resist the calls.

“I’m speaking, not just as chairman of the Wiper Party, but also as a veteran politician in the country. The approach that Wiper is taking is a fallacy. You cannot just sit and wait for somebody to anoint you. One must prove that he is actually popular beyond his borders,” Mr Mwakwere told Nation yesterday.

He went on: “Wiper is just a Kamba party, let’s be honest, you cannot compare it with ODM under Raila which is a national party. Wiper maybe a parliamentary party by qualification but it is not a national party.”

Mr Swanya and Nyando MP Jared Okello questioned why some Azimio leaders were busy scheming for 2027 even before working for the electorate. Mr Okello said Azimio is yet to reflect properly on its poll loss.