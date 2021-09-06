Publicise your KRA tax records, Tuju dares DP William Ruto

The war between camps allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto got murkier on Monday.

This is after Jubilee party officials, led by secretary-general Raphael Tuju, held a press conference issuing one of the strongest warnings against the DP over continued attacks against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Reading a terse statement laced with biting sarcasm, Mr Tuju dared Dr Ruto to among other things, publicise payments he has made to the taxman as he cited the DP's reported daily earnings of Sh1.5 million from a chicken farm.

Tuju speaks on DP Ruto's chicken farm

“We would like to congratulate His Excellency Dr William Ruto for being able to make such amazing strides in business even as he was studying for his PhD concurrently,” he mockingly added.

Mr Tuju also demanded that the DP's allies stop their 'attacks' against the first family of President Uhuru Kenyatta, which is mostly seen as a reference to a recent slew of social media posts outlining the wealth of the family.

“As a party, we are sending the Deputy President a public message that we will not countenance his venturing into crossing this line of referring to the family of the late President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. He must call his goons to order,” Mr Tuju said.

"We continue to resist a lot of provocation luring us to get into the slimy and smelly social media pig stay that some of these people occupy.”

Mr Tuju was flanked by National Assembly and Senate Majority Leaders Amos Kimunya and Samuel Poghisio, their deputies Fatuma Dullo and Jimmy Angwenyi, Secretary of the Jubilee Coalition Joint Parliamentary Group (PG) Mr Aden Keynan, National Assembly Majority whip Emmanuel Wangwe and his Deputy Maoka Maore among other party officials.

Escalation

The presser is an escalation of the Uhuruto rift, mot recently characterised by chaos at a church service in Kieni, Nyeri County, on Sunday. Here, rival supporters opted for fist fights and other forms of violence to sort out their political differences.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i laid bare a list of properties he said are owned by the country’s second-in-command.

In response, Dr Ruto welcomed the disclosure of his properties and said the lifestyle audit should now be extended to other leaders. He also threw a jibe at the Office of the President, saying it has assisted him in doing a lifestyle audit, something that the media has been asking for all along.