DP William Ruto
How much is William Ruto worth? Matiang'i unmasks 'Hustler'

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Dr Matiang’i mentions 10 properties that he said are under round-the-clock state security, courtesy of their owner being Kenya’s Number Two.
  • In a quick rebuttal, the Deputy President last evening termed the list inaccurate, saying he does not own most of the properties listed by Dr Matiang’i.

The controversial subject of just how much Deputy President William Ruto is worth took centre stage yesterday after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i laid bare a list of properties he said are owned by the country’s second-in-command.

