CS Matiang'i lists DP William Ruto's properties 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has submitted a list of Deputy President William Ruto's properties which are guarded by State security.

He revealed the information in Parliament on Wednesday. He had been summoned by the Committee on Administration and National Security to discuss recent changes made to the DP's security team.

CS Fred Matiang'i (left) together with top security officers led by IG Hillary Mutyambai appear before the Committee on Administration and National Security on September 1, 2021. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

The properties listed by the CS include Weston Hotel along Lang'ata Road, a 15,000 acre ranch in Laikipia County, two hangars and five helicopters at Wilson Airport among others.

Also included in the list is the Sh600 million Dolphine Hotel in Shanzu, Mombasa County, which he said has six state guards watching over the property.

The beach front Dolphine Hotel in Shanzu, Mombasa while it was under construction on August 17, 2018. Photo credit: File | Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The 10 properties listed as receiving protection, according to CS Matiang'i, are:

The list of additional properties belonging to DP William Ruto that are getting state security, as shared by CS Fred Matiang'i in a statement to Parliament. Photo credit: Courtesy | Ministry of Interior statement

Watch Wednesday's grilling of CS Matiang'i at Parliament below: