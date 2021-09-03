William Ruto
DPPS

News

Prime

Yes, I own some of the properties, William Ruto says

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Among the properties mentioned is a 976-acre farm in Narok and 15,000 acres in Laikipia.
  • Ownership records of Murumbi farm cannot be traced at Registrar of Companies.

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday welcomed the disclosure of his properties by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, saying that the lifestyle audit should now be extended to other leaders.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.