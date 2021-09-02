I own most of the property Matiang’i listed, DP Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto at his farm in Taita Taveta. He has said that he owns 70 per cent of the properties tabled by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in Parliament on September 1, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Pool
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Vincent Achuka

Deputy President William Ruto has said that he owns most of the properties tabled in Parliament by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i when he appeared before the National Administration and Security Committee.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.