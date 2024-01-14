President William Ruto takes war to Uhuru Kenyatta’s doorstep in renewed push to control Jubilee party

The Thursday meeting between President William Ruto and Jubilee Party elected leaders has once again signalled the intention to maintain a grip on the Central Kenya and take the war to retired president Uhuru Kenyatta’s doorstep.

Meeting Jubilee MCAs, analyst say the president is well aware of the threat posed by the party in 2027 in the Central region if it is left in the hands of Mr Kenyatta as the once vibrant political outfit seeks to have a say in the vote-rich region’s politics. There are also concerns that he was going against the spirit of the National Dialogue Committee report.

Despite the dismal performance of the party in the last election, the existing political confusion in the region and the fact that the region did not have any political vehicle to negotiate with President Ruto in the 2022 elections provides the right conditions to revitalise Jubilee party — and whoever is in control could have a big say in the 2027 elections.

Political pundits point out that the president does not want Jubilee to rise again and resolve its factional battles but the outfit should be busy fighting for its own survival as opposed to planning for 2027 elections.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said the past few months the party has gained grounds in Mt Kenya region with the people realising that they were duped to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the last elections.

“The UDA MPs in Mt Kenya have failed to market the president that is why he is now using Jubilee MCAs to do grassroots mobilisation for him but it will not yield anything. The people of Mt Kenya are now angrier than those who were on the streets,” Mr Kioni said, adding that the region should have listened to warnings by then President Kenyatta ahead of the elections.

Political analyst Samuel Mbutu believes that the President meeting a section of the elected Jubilee leaders was part of the strategy of weakening the party and have it within his sights.

“The Jubilee party during its glowing days was perceived as the Mount Kenya party. This implies that the party was highly welcomed and appreciated as the political house for the community,” Dr Mbutu said.

The silent dissent and restlessness in Central Kenya over unfulfiled elections pledges and that former president is steadily making moves in the region through his allies and networks against a dominant UDA

Last year, President Ruto camped in the region for five days in what was dubbed a development tour, but the underlying reason was to cure growing dissent from the residents.

The president has also made visits to Nyandarua twice — during the burial of the father of Senator John Methu and this week during the launch of the affordable housing programme — and Laikipia for the same activity. He has also been to Nanyuki,

“If today Uhuru tells the community something, it’s likely to be taken seriously and there is no way his influence can be wished away,” Dr Mbutu said.

Mr Kioni said even if President Ruto manages to take away the Jubilee Party, it will just be a piece of paper as people will move with Mr Kenyatta to his new outfit.

“The onslaught of Jubilee is meant to deny the people of Mt Kenya an alternative, but it doesn’t matter. The people are not with the leaders he met, the people are waiting for direction from Mr Kenyatta,” Mr Kioni said.

However, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah told the Sunday Nation that President Ruto is not in any popularity contest with anyone, but doing his work in engaging people’s representatives who include Jubilee MPs.

“The president is engaging leaders in their capacity as people’s representatives on matters that relate to the people's wellbeing and he met with Jubilee leaders from across the country as part of his ongoing engagements with the people and their leaders,” Mr Ichung’wah said.

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia dismissed reports of Mr Kenyatta gaining ground.

“Uhuru will never be on the ballot again and so no possible ground he can gain. He has only nuisance value,” Mr Kaguchia said.

Mr Kenyatta’s allies, among them Maina Njenga are giving UDA politicians sleepless nights in Mount Kenya.

Azimio has also criticised President Ruto over his meeting with Jubilee MPs, saying it goes against the spirit of the NADCO report which tackled among others fidelity and democracy to political parties.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo said from the onset when he was co-chaired the first bi-partisan team, there was no goodwill from Kenya Kwanza.

“When I chaired the first committee, I consistently said that there was no goodwill from the government side based on the actions. The move by the president is a clear demonstration that there is and there was never goodwill in the talks,” Dr Amolo said.

Chairman of Orange Democratic Movement John Mbadi said it's unfortunate that President Ruto has already started violating a report that is yet to be implemented.

“If he is supporting the Nadco report which recommended among other things fidelity to political parties and democracy, then why is he calling rebel Jubilee MPs? “said Mbadi.

He said the move by the President is posing a great risk to the successful execution of the report when it comes to parliament.

He however defended Mr Odinga over threats to return to the streets, saying Azimio is yet to take a position to go back to the streets.

However, Mr Ichung’wah said there is nothing in the Nadco report that says the president or any other person cannot meet or associate with another.

“The president is free to meet with any leader from whatever political affiliation as the symbol of our national unity,” Mr Ichung’wah said.

Mr Kaguchia also pointed out that at the moment, NADCO report is not binding since it is yet to be presented to the public nor parliament adding that a section of Azimio leaders have also already dismissed the report.

East African Legislative Assembly MP Maina Karobia said President Ruto as the Head of State has the right to meet anyone.

Fidelity to the law and multiparty democracy are among the key issues that the National dialogue team tackled and came up with various recommendations to ensure that there is discipline in political parties.

Political party discipline as expressed in different phrases as anti-defection; anti-floor crossing (particularly in parliamentary systems); or any party hopping is a principle of wide application which derives from the constitutional principle of multi-party democracy and governance.

The team also recommended for the amendment of the constitution in order to include basic requirements of political parties, that every political party shall promote discipline within the party, conduct its affairs in a manner that promotes democracy and peaceful politics, and adheres to the values and principles of the Constitution in the nomination of persons to appointive or elective positions.