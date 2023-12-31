Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee to unite Mt Kenya, keep President Ruto regime in check

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has signalled a new political game plan—to forge unity in the Mt Kenya region and take on President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government.

A series of meetings have been planned by politicians allied to the former Head of State as part of a plan to rally together the restive region to leverage the disquiet within Kenya Kwanza.

According to multiple sources within the party that spoke to the Nation, the series of meetings will culminate in a big meeting planned for April that will bring together grassroots leaders from the vote-rich region with the intention of setting the tone for the new year and eating into UDA’s dominance.

There are reports that Mr Kenyatta will attend some of the planned meetings as he has already been seen in other meetings in 2023.

Mid-December last year, Mr Kenyatta met Jubilee politicians from Kiambu County in a meeting that was also attended by his political foe-turned friend Mr Raila Odinga, in what was a seen as an indication of his intent to return to active politics since handing over power in September 2022.

The former President has also held and attended several other meetings as well as met with foreign envoys at his Nairobi office last year.

“I am still a member of Azimio and I am not a person to easily jump ship, if I take a position, I stay true to it,” said Mr Kenyatta while attending a meeting in Mwingi, Kitui County, organised by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The former ruling party is also planning to go door-to-door as well as reach out to like-minded political leaders both within and outside the government in a bid to regain its past glory in the region.

The new development is stemming from a belief in some political quarters that the region’s issues and grievances are not well taken care of by the Kenya Kwanza government despite being one of the major partners in the government.

Further, there are some leaders who have been tasked with reaching out to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as part of a plot aimed at midwifing a truce with Mr Kenyatta.

“As a region, we were misled and went into a direction that we now so much regret. We are watching as our country regresses and the values we hold dear crumble. With a government that thrives on fake promises, lies and excuses, it is time we rise as a people and demand for better,” said Pauline Njoroge, Jubilee Party Deputy Organising Secretary.

“As we start this new year, we need to reflect on the dreams our fathers had for this great nation, and resolve to do what every patriot is called upon to do at such a time; fight for those dreams with whatever it takes,” she added.

Former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi said most development programmes initiated in the region are collapsing, including the Mau Mau-Arbedares Road and Karimenu II Dam.

He added that they are reaching out to like-minded politicians to call out the government for giving the region a raw deal despite voting for President Ruto almost to the last man.

“We want to forget party affiliations and speak with one voice. The empty talk that we are major shareholders in the government does not translate into development programmes or even appointments,” said Mr Mwathi.

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui intimated to the Nation that there is already a plan to unite the vote-rich region as the price of disunity has been too high.

“It would be premature to discuss strategy in public, but we cannot watch the disintegration of the region without introspection and forming a united front,” said the Ubuntu People’s Forum party leader.

However, he was unequivocal in his belief that the region will emerge stronger and rejuvenated this year, saying that the seemingly disorganised voices in Mt Kenya region is not unusual.

“It is part of rediscovery and finding balance after a long dispensation of unity. Out of the noise and murmurs, a chorus of unity will emerge,” he said.

Jubilee is also planning to lead a pushback against the current regime over increased taxation and soaring cost of living.

Ex-Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said the party has faced a major onslaught from the current regime with intent of sabotaging it.

However, he said, the party is engaged in a serious “soul searching” that will continue into 2024 to reflect on the direction the country is headed to.

“Kenya Kwanza has been likened to Shakahola where the pastor was promising people heaven by committing suicide to see Jesus. This is exactly what is going on. We have been promised lofty things but in order to get them, you have to commit economic suicide,” said Mr Muriithi.

Former Kiambu MP Jude Njomo added that as the opposition, they will keep the government in check.