Jubilee Party embarks on mass membership drive

Jubilee Party has embarked on setting up grassroots leadership structures and mass membership registration exercise countrywide.

The party's Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has announced that they aim to complete the process of recruiting grassroots leaders by the end of January next year.

Mr Kioni argues that the leaders will play the pivotal role of rolling out the member registration exercise and revamp the party.

“We want to ensure that Jubilee party has the relevant structures as provided for in the Political Parties Act by the end of January next year. We have set up party leadership structures in Murang'a, Nakuru, Meru, Lamu, Mombasa, Nyandarua and Nyeri. We will spearhead the exercise in all the counties,” Mr Kioni said on Monday.

“Several people migrated from the party before and after the general election. We had some individuals who tried to pull us into the Kenya Kwanza coalition. Certainly, they do not have the interests of the party at heart. We will embark on members registration exercise countrywide,” he added.

The former Ndaragwa MP said that the Jubilee party is still firmly in the Azimio Coalition that is led by Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He denounced claims that the party had since exited from the Opposition coalition, maintaining that such decision would only be made by the party's top leadership organ.

Mr Kioni said the National Assembly, led by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, does not have the power to remove Jubilee party from Azimio.

“Speaker Moses Wetang’ula does not have the power to exit a party from a coalition. If a party wants to become a standalone in Parliament, that decision can only be made by the party organ. MPs cannot congregate and decide on behalf of the party. Being elected does not elevate you to be above the party constitution or leadership. We will remain in Azimio until the party organ decides otherwise,” he said.

Mr Kioni reiterated that the Kamwene outfit is meant to ensure that leaders advocate for the interests of the people of Mt Kenya region.