President Ruto’s cronies profiting from imports, says Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has accused officials in President William Ruto’s administration of permitting their cronies to import key products to enrich themselves in the pretext of addressing shortages.

Mr Odinga said those deserving the opportunity to import maize, sugar and vegetable oil have been kept pending while those working closely with the government get licenses.

Millers have complained of government laxity in giving them permits to import duty free maize. Cereal Millers Association said by the end of last month, importation permits had not been granted to 23 members who applied for them because none of them could meet the terms and conditions set, including the price of Sh4,200 per 90kg bag.

“To the best of our knowledge, we have not seen a list of gazetted importers and none of our members has been issued permit to import. At the moment, the cost of a 90-kilo bag of maize grain will vary depending on the source, but would be in the range of Sh5,500 to Sh5,600,” said CMA chief executive officer Paloma Fernandez.

Planned demonstrations

Yesterday, Mr Odinga maintained that he will forge ahead with his planned demonstrations, saying Kenyans deserve better.

“Whatever I am doing... I am fighting for Kenyans. Things have deteriorated. Kenyans are dying due to hunger. We are facing many challenges as a country. President Uhuru Kenyatta used subsidies to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living. Currently, everything is expensive, including salt,” he said.

Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said the government-owned Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) is being used by government officials’ cronies to import duty-free food commodities.

“Parliamentarians should probe how the firms were awarded the tenders to import the goods,” said Mr Nassir.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua said real hustlers are suffering while President Ruto and his allies are living lavishly.

“They have not fixed the economy of Kenya, they are confused. Kenyans will demonstrate, which is a constitutional right,” said Mr Musyoka.

He urged Azimio supporters to be peaceful during demonstrations.

During the rally in Likoni, Mr Odinga reiterated that the elections were rigged. He said there will be no reason for Kenyans to participate in the electoral process in 2027 if the wrong will not be fixed.

He added that all the political parties must be involved in constituting the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We are ready to accept any outcome if the referee is someone who is not biased. You all saw the returning officer, Mr Wafula Chebukati vanishing for over eight hours with his cooked results,” he said.