Ship with yellow maize expected in Mombasa

A ship with more than 42,000 tonnes of yellow maize is expected to dock in Mombasa on Sunday, with no signs of flour prices falling soon as no orders have been placed for white maize.

This is the first consignment of subsidised maize to arrive in Kenya since December last year when the government authorised duty-free imports to address shortages.

MV Stellar Lady, with 42,464 tonnes of yellow maize from the Port of Odessa, Ukraine, is expected in Mombasa according to a docking schedule, with no other ship expected before March 20.

But millers say the arrival of the vessel would not make any difference as yellow maize is mostly used to make animal feeds and oil products.

An acute shortage of white maize has led to processors suspending operations.

Millers say the imports will translate to minimal reduction in the cost of maize flour. A 2kg packet of white maize flour retails at more than Sh200.

“Though the imports will ease pressure on competition for white maize for human consumption and manufacture of animal feeds, it is too early to determine when the next consignment will land in the country,” Mr David Maina, a miller in Eldoret, told the Sunday Nation.

The flour makers have urged the government to put in place measures that will cushion consumers from the high cost of flour. Among the recommendations is allowing yellow maize to be used as human food.

“We are staring at a disaster as the shortage grows worse. Many farmers sold out their grains during and immediately after harvest,” Mr Willy Kosgei, another miller in Uasin Gishu County, said.

“Consumers need to brace themselves for higher prices of unga (flour). Sourcing maize to sustain our operations is becoming more difficult.”

The millers say they fear a 90kg bag of yellow maize will not sell for Sh4,200 as desired by the government, adding that the global market is experiencing shortages too.

At the same time, millers have complained of not being paid for past imports and called for the intervention of President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.