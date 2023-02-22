Ruto scoffs at Raila's plan for mass action

President William Ruto has scoffed at plans by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party to hold demonstrations in 14 days saying Kenya is governed by the rule of law.

On Wednesday, ODM leader Raila Odinga said he will lead demos if the Kenya Kwanza administration does not bring down the cost of living in two weeks and meet a set of other demands.

But speaking later, Dr Ruto retorted: "Nobody is going to threaten anybody in this government. You had five years of a handshake and your things and cost of living shot through the roof. You left us with debts, we have now already cleared Sh300 billion of debt in this financial year. The interest rate on loans given to us by international financial institutions was as high as 17 percent but now is below 10 percent."