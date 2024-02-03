Ruto and Uhuru

President Ruto confronted by dilemmas that plagued Uhuru

President William Ruto is handed the instruments of power by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta after he took the oath of office at Kasarani International Stadium on September 13, 2022

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Ruto is now implementing measures he vehemently opposed when his predecessor Uhuru proposed them.
  • Kenya’s public debt hit Sh8.6 trillion by September last year and the government plans to borrow Sh861 billion during the year ending June, based on projections from the National Treasury.
  • According to analysts, President Ruto seems too eager to “please the West and to be their errand boy on foreign policy issues”.

