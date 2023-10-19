Damascus moment: Atwoli now wants audience with Ruto over high cost of living

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) is now seeking a meeting with President William Ruto to discuss the escalating cost of living.

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli wants negotiations with the Head of State to explore possible solutions, including salary increment for all Kenyan workers.

Mr Atwoli’s call comes barely a month after he faced criticism from some leaders, among them Azimio principal Raila Odinga, who faulted him for “going to bed with the government”.

Speaking on Wednesday during the Industrial Global Union at the Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Committee meeting in Mombasa, he said Cotu did not want to take workers to the streets to demonstrate over the high cost of living.

He said the government had no choice but to listen to workers’ representatives, as he blamed high fuel prices for the increased cost of commodities.

“That is the problem we are facing in this country. But because we have a government which has been in place for only one year, we have asked them in writing that we need a serious meeting with the Head of State, his team led by the Finance and Labour Cabinet secretaries and Cotu executive board to deliberate on the economy,” said Mr Atwoli.

He said the union was seeking to know whether the country was moving in the right or wrong direction. He assured Kenyan workers that he would ensure that they were properly compensated.

President William Ruto with Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli during the 58th Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on May 1. The 2023 Labour Day celebrations recorded the lowest turnout in history, with many workers remaining indoors. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“We need to compare notes on where we are going and see how best we can go about it because whatever goes up, employers or those people in the manufacturing industry, will be able to adjust prices of their commodities or products which are consumed by workers,” he added.

Mr Atwoli called for a salary increment for all Kenyan workers in tandem with the prices of commodities which have skyrocketed.

“We want 50-50, as they increase (prices of) whatever product they want to increase, whatever taxation they want, it must go in tandem with adjustment of wages and income of working Kenyan men and women,” stressed the unionist.

In September, the Cotu boss defended the government’s move to charge a three per cent housing tax on employees despite opposition from workers, employers and some leaders.

Mr Atwoli has blamed the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for failing to declare an economic recession, claiming that the world is undergoing an economic recession.

“But IMF and World Bank have delayed to declare it so that we can be able to make our demands based on global economic performance," he said.

The trade unionist said the Sub-Saharan region is grappling with a myriad of challenges, including precarious work conditions, the digital economy, platform work, and the pressing cost of living crisis.

However, he urged the trade union leaders to unite and continue fighting for workers’ rights militantly and primitively.