Amos Kimunya
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

President Kenyatta's men want Amos Kimunya out

By  Guchu Ndung'u  &  David Mwere

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya is facing a rebellion from Jubilee MPs allied to President Kenyatta who want him ousted.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.