Handshake
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

‘Handshake’ and its numerous messy political divorces

By  Steve Otieno  &  Daniel Ogetta

On the sunny afternoon of March 9, 2018, on the steps of Harambee House, an event that has drastically changed the political landscape of Kenya was about to unfold.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.