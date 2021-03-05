Speaker Muturi to be Mt Kenya spokesman

Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
kimanthi

By  Alex Njeru  &  Kennedy Kimanthi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi will tomorrow be installed as the Mt Kenya spokesman. This is part of an elaborate plan to position him as President Kenyatta’s successor as the region’s kingpin.

