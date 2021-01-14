Irungu Kangata
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Besieged Kang’ata holds his ground, skips party presser

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kang’ata has warned that the voters in the Mt Kenya region are set to reject the proposals of the BBI at a referendum.
  • Wednesday's meeting came just days after the Head of State dismissed the Kang’ata letter.

An attempt by President Kenyatta’s allies to coax Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata to drop his bare-knuckle criticism and warning of an imminent flop of the BBI initiative in Mt Kenya came a cropper Wednesday after he failed to show up at an organised presser at the party headquarters.  

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 223 more contract Covid-19

  2. Sossion fights to keep cash-strapped Knut alive

  3. What Museveni’s win means for EAC

  4. Bobi Wine rejects poll results, claims victory

  5. Uganda polls: Museveni inches closer to victory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.