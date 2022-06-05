Poll: Kenyans in diaspora prefer Raila-Karua ticket

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja One Kenya alliance party has been voted as the most popular political outfit by Kenyans in the diaspora.

In a Surveymonkey Poll commissioned by Kenyans in the diaspora between April 28 and May 1, 2022, sixty-five per cent of Kenyans living abroad said they will vote for Raila-Karua presidency in the August 9 General Election.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance ticket of Deputy President William Ruto and Mr Rigathi Gachagua received 32 per cent, while other presidential candidates got three per cent.

The survey, which attracted 2,000 respondents aged between 25 and over 65 years old, was commissioned just before Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga picked Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate.

According to the poll, 70 per cent were male respondents while women accounted for 30 per cent.

Eighty percent of the respondents liked Mr Odinga’s manifesto while 20 per cent supported Dr Ruto’s manifesto.

Those who liked the Azimio manifesto said the most striking features in the document were Universal Health Care, jobs for all and women empowerment. Others liked free education for all, one county, one factory and elimination of hunger.

Commenting on the polls, Azimio La Umoja Kenya Alliance UK chairman Maina Gatangi said: "Even without the poll Raila’s bid for presidency buoyed by the nomination of Martha Karua as his running mate and presence of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in his team the ODM leader as the best option for Kenyans.”

He said overwhelming support by the diaspora for Universal healthcare for all under Baba Care and jobs for all, as well as poverty eradication makes many Kenyans in the diaspora want to take part in the August 9 polls.

The Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya alliance UK Director for Marketing and Public Relations Rosemary Adegor described Mr Odinga’s choice of a running mate as the best gift for Kenyans and women in general.