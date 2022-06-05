State House race: Raila cleared by IEBC for a fifth stab at presidency

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have been cleared to contest the presidency in the August General Election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati said the nomination papers of Mr Odinga and Ms Karua were in order.

Mr Odinga becomes the fifth presidential candidate to be cleared to contest.

The others are Deputy President William Ruto, Prof George Wajackoyah of Roots Party, Walter Mong'are of Umoja Summit Party and lawyer David Mwaura Waihiga of the Agano party.

After Bomas, Mr Odinga will lead the Azimio brigade to Undugu grounds in Lang'ata constituency for a rally at noon.

"He will then proceed to Nakuru County.for roadside rallies starting at 2pm and a major rally at Mazembe Grounds (Bondeni Ziwani at 4pm," Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign press secretary Dennis Onsarigo said.

On Monday June 6, Mr Odinga will the Azimio manifesto dubbed: "Inawezekana Agenda for Kenya" at the Nyayo National stadium.

"He will unveil his plan for Kenya during the launch of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Manifesto at the Nyayo National Stadium."

Mr Odinga also appointted lawyer Ole Kanchori as chief agent to be deputised by Dr Caroline Karugu. Others are Prof Isaiah Wa Kindiki, Dr Oduor Ong'wen and Paul Mwangi.

IEBC clears Raila Odinga to run in August 9 polls