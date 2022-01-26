Pick woman from Mt Kenya as running mate, Waiguru urges Ruto

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who wants Deputy President William Ruto to pick a woman from Mount Kenya region as his running mate in the presidential poll.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru wants Deputy President William Ruto to pick a woman from Mount Kenya region as his running mate in the August 9 presidential election for gender balance.

