ODM to use secret ballot during nominations, official assures

Catherine Mumma

Ms Catherine Mumma, ODM’s elections’ board chairperson, takes oath in 2020. She says the party will conduct secret ballot nominations. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • The announcement allays fears among aspirants who had opposed the delegates’ system.
  • Critics had said that the delegates’ system is prone to abuse and manipulation.

The ODM party has changed its nomination mode from a delegates’ system to where voters will pick aspirants directly.

