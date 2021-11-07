Ida Odinga flexes muscles in ODM ahead of polls

Ida Odinga

Mama Ida Odinga addressing mourners during the burial of Bishop Mwayi Abiero at Alwala Secondary School in Seme, Kisumu County on November 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She recently endorsed Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi for Nairobi governor in the next polls.
  • She supports a proposal by a section of the ODM party officials to use consensus in picking candidates for various seats.

Unlike spouses of the big five in the political arena, Ida Odinga, the wife of ODM chief Raila Odinga, is said to be so powerful that her influence in the party cannot be ignored.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.