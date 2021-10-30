Ida Odinga endorses MP Tim Wanyonyi for Nairobi governor job

Ida Odinga has thrown her weight behind Westlands legislator Tim Wanyonyi as he seeks to clinch the Nairobi Governor seat on an ODM ticket.

Ida, who is also the wife of party leader Raila Odinga, described Mr Wanyonyi as an intelligent and visionary leader who has what it takes to lead Nairobi residents.

In a ringing endorsement of the Westlands MP, Ida challenged Nairobi residents to support the lawmaker in his dream to be the next governor of the capital.

"He has been a councillor and an MP for two terms. Mnataka aende na hiyo? (Do you want him to go with just that?) If he has got a dream, let him dream and we can help him achieve it," she said.

She was speaking on Saturday while presiding over a graduation ceremony at Kibondeni College of Catering and Hospitality in Muthangari, Westlands.

"He is a very organised, intelligent and educated person. I worked with him when he was at the Kenya Paraplegic Organisation. If it is something being done using brains, he's got very good brains. If it is something that needs good organisation, he is a very organised person," she added.

Ida went on to sing Mr Wanyonyi's praises, saying no other MP in the capital has empowered constituents like the second term ODM lawmaker.

"What is it that he lacks that cannot make him achieve his dreams? Haya, kazi kwenu (It's now up to you)," she said.

MP Wanyonyi, who is a brother to Ford Kenya leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, declared his interest in the county boss seat this year.

Ladies and gentlemen, while I have made huge efforts and contributions to uplifting the lives of our people in Westlands Constituency for over 15years, I now have a bigger calling- to become the Governor of Nairobi County in 2022. pic.twitter.com/PDqb0hWKvO — Hon. Tim Wanyonyi (@HonTimWanyonyi) October 30, 2021

He is set to face a number of candidates in the primaries for the ODM party ticket, which is expected to be hotly contested. He will likely face-off with party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, and Makadara MP George Aladwa, among others.

He, however, expressed confidence in clinching the ODM ticket, saying his track record in the two terms he has served as MP speaks for itself.

The legislator also cited his 15-year experience in city politics both as a nominated councillor and an elected MP as an added advantage.

“I urge ODM delegates and members to throw their weight behind me once I officially step in the ring," said the MP.

He dismissed claims that the seat has already been reserved for a certain candidate, explaining that it was not an agenda in the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the former Prime Minister.

"The governor's seat will be vacant and free for any candidate from across the political divide to seek. Currently, I am working on how to get the ODM nomination for the seat,” said Mr Wanyonyi.

The lawmaker has already begun to seek support from his base ahead of ODM party primaries expected to be held early next year.

