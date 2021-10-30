Ida Odinga endorses MP Tim Wanyonyi for Nairobi governor job

Mama Ida Odinga.

Mama Ida Odinga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ida Odinga has thrown her weight behind Westlands legislator Tim Wanyonyi as he seeks to clinch the Nairobi Governor seat on an ODM ticket.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.