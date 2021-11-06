Ida Odinga backs consensus during ODM nominations

Ida Odinga

Mama Ida Odinga (centre) speaks at Sing’eng’e Primary School in Homa Bay County on November 5,2021. She asked gubernatorial aspirants in the county to go for consensus when nominating ODM candidates for the 2022 polls.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

 Ms Ida Odinga, wife of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has supported a proposal for the party primaries to be conducted through consensus. 

