Ida Odinga backs consensus during ODM nominations

Ms Ida Odinga, wife of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has supported a proposal for the party primaries to be conducted through consensus.

Mrs Odinga said the proposal by the ODM deputy leader Wycliffe Oparanya to use delegates to nominate candidates to vie on the party’s ticket will ensure peaceful campaigns.

According to the Kakamega governor, the new system, which will consider popular candidates in an area where one is vying will help cut down on the cost aspirants incur during the nomination exercise.

In the system, delegates in each region will pick popular candidates for the positions of MCA, MP, senator and governor.

Mrs Odinga, however, wants ODM aspirants to first agree among themselves on who should be given the party ticket before delegates are involved in the process.

She said that those who will miss party tickets will be considered for other jobs in the next government if Mr Odinga is elected president.

Gubernatorial seats

“I suggest that aspirants should have a meeting at the local level and agree among themselves on who deserves the party ticket. There will be a lot of opportunities in government for those who will not get the tickets," she said.

Though Mrs Odinga appeared to be referring to Siaya, Migori and Homa Bay counties where aspirants eyeing the gubernatorial seats are involved in aggressive campaigns for ODM tickets.

There has been opposition in the new system of nomination with some residents in counties where ODM has massive support saying the process is not democratic.

But Mrs Odinga said for the sake of peace, the system is the best and should be used in regions where key party members are jostling for the same seat.

The Homa Bay governorship seat has attracted ODM national chairman John Mbadi, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata, Finance Executive Nicholas Koriko and county secretary Isaiah Ogwe among others.

In Siaya County, the race is between Siaya Senator James Orengo, former police spokesman Charles Owino and former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo among others.

The battle for the Migori governorship seat has attracted Senator Ochilo Ayacho and Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo.

Last week Mr Mbadi’s convoy was stoned at Wayara Secondary School in Kwabwai Ward in Ndhiwa sub-county.

Mrs Odinga told ODM supporters not to focus too much on political seats at the county level but to back Mr Odinga who has been endorsed to vie for presidency.

Presidential race

"We should concentrate on the presidential race which has competitors from different regions. We would all want the lake region to also be in power," she said.

She spoke at Sing'eng'e Primary School in Ndhiwa constituency where she presided over a funds drive in aid of the construction of classrooms at the institution.

The function was attended by Education Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Sarah Ruto, Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti, and nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga.

Mrs Odinga condemned the attack on Mr Mbadi’s convoy in Ndhiwa. She asked the youth to desist from being used by politicians to disrupt peace.

"If you do not support a politician, do not go to his rally. We want peaceful meetings that can also be attended by the elderly, not meetings where gangs carry weapons to kill their opponents," she said.