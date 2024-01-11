ODM MP Kanchori: William Ruto has made Kenya better

Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchori, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket in the 2022 General Election, has pledged allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza government and promised to support all projects initiated by President William Ruto.

The ODM party is part of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition.

Speaking in Laikipia County on Wednesday during President Ruto's visit to commission various development projects, Kanchori said he used to oppose government projects both inside and outside Parliament but has now "seen the light" and will even defend his parliamentary seat in 2027 on a UDA party ticket.

He said Dr Ruto had changed the conversation in Kenya from elitist politics to wananchi-driven policies, and he would henceforth rally behind projects such as Universal Health Care (UHC), affordable housing and empowering farmers to boost food security.

“Your excellency, you have changed the conversation of this country. Had we [Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition] won the 2022 election, by now it would have been turned into a government for the rich. No one will ever win the presidency of this country without talking about issues affecting the common citizens,” the MP said.

Inspection tour

Kanchori, who was speaking during an inspection tour of the upgrading of the Ngobit-Withare-Lamuria-Ngobit Girls road to bitumen standards, said the president clearly understands the challenges faced by Kenyans, top among them unaffordable health care where citizens end up selling their property to foot medical bills.

The Kajiado MP's change of heart is one of the latest moves by the Kenya Kwanza administration to make inroads into opposition ranks, but is seen by some critics as a stab at democracy.

The move also signals Kenya Kwanza's determination to woo leaders from the Maa community, with several others declaring their support for President Ruto and his development projects despite being elected on opposition party tickets.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere, who defended her seat under the Jubilee Party flag, is now an ardent supporter of the President and was among the leaders who spoke highly of the affordable housing project, which was opposed by Azimio.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and other Azimio leaders have in the past condemned what they call 'poaching' of their members through inducements aimed at weakening opposing voices and reducing their numbers in Parliament for easy passage of government-sponsored bills.