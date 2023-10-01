Katoo ole Metito: We won’t accept village political parties in Kajiado

State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito has dismissed the formation of a Maasai Community Political Party by a section of Maa politicians, saying Kajiado County will be a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) zone by 2027 General Election.

Mr Metito, who contested the governorship on a UDA ticket in the 2022 polls but lost to incumbent Joseph Ole Lenku, who defended his seat on an ODM ticket, has said he will contest the governorship in 2027.

Over the weekend, Mr Metito led the UDA battalion to the home of former Kajiado West MP Moses Sakuda Kimuka in Kajiado West Sub-county, who defected to UDA party from Jubilee Party.

Mr Katoo said UDA party was growing in leaps and bounds in Kajiado County and was also spreading its tentacles across the county.

"We will strengthen UDA party in Kajiado. We want a big share in the Kenya Kwanza government. I will contest the governorship in 2027 and we want to form a winning team for all elected positions," said Metito.

He criticised Governor Lenku for forming a Maasai Community Party, which he described as a village party. Governor Lenku is said to have registered a new political party that will be launched in due course.

"UDA is planning to fold all the affiliated parties, but some people are busy forming village parties. Kajiado will be a UDA zone by 2027. UDA will not negotiate positions with village parties. I urge the people of Kajiado not to be misled," Mr Metito added.

Other UDA leaders drummed up support for the UDA party and endorsed Mr Metito as their preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship.

Kajiado West MP George Sunkuiya dismissed local politicians who were unwilling to join the UDA, saying they had lost touch with the electorate.

The same sentiments were echoed by Kajiado Woman Representative Leah Sapiato who urged Mr Katoo to unite UDA leaders in Kajiado ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kajiado Central ODM legislator Elijah Memusi, who joined Metito's camp, said they had united to eradicate bad governance in 2027.

"In 2017, Katoo Ole Metito brought us Lenku and messed us up, in 2022, I brought Nkedianye (former governor) and we split votes, we are ready to correct our mistakes and fix the county in 2027," Mr Memusi said.

The former Kajiado governor, who currently serves as the chairman of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute, said his political pact with Mr Metito will ensure they win the Kajiado gubernatorial seat.

"We want leaders to deliver services to our people, we will put our house in order for the 2027 elections," he said.

Former Kajiado West MP Moses Sakuda, who dumped Jubilee for UDA, said he was ready to work with the ruling party for the sake of his supporters.

"In the last elections I lost my senatorial bid, my friend won, our presidential candidate lost and Ruto became our president, I'm now joining the winning team, politics is not enmity but competition," Mr Sakuda said.

Former Nairobi governor Ann Kananu, who graced the event, also dumped the Azimio la Umoja coalition for UDA, saying she was joining the winning team.

"Let us support President William Ruto to fix the country, especially the economy," she told the gathering.