Court upholds Ole Lenku's election as Kajiado governor

The High Court on Thursday upheld Joseph ole Lenku's election as Kajiado governor, citing a lack of evidence by the petitioner.

The ruling by Justice Janet Mulwa was on a petition initially filed by Katoo ole Metito, who was later appointed State House Comptroller.

Mr Ole Metito, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) 2022 gubernatorial candidate in Kajiado, withdrew himself from the petition after his appointment as the State House comptroller.

Mr Paul Kerempu, a teacher and former employee of the county government, took over the petition against Governor Ole Lenku.

The petitioner had cited eight allegations including voter bribery, ballot box stuffing, involvement of county officers in the electoral process as agents, and UDA agents' denial from accessing polling stations urging the court to invalidate Governor Lenku's win.

Also Read: Governor Ole Lenku defends win over Ruto man in Kajiado

Justice Mulwa dismissed the petition slapping the petitioner with Sh2 million in cost.



She said the petitioner failed to prove his case saying the allegations presented before the court were not substantiated.



"The petitioner will always have a burden of proof over the allegations for the court to invalidate any election. The court hereby dismiss the petition with a cost," ruled Justice Mulwa.

Last December, Mr Ole Lenku told a court that he won the August 9 gubernatorial vote fair and square and that the outcome was the true reflection of the people's will.

The governor said he beat Mr Ole Metito, his closest challenger, in three out of five constituencies and admitted that he was defeated in his native Kajiado South Constituency as well as the urban Kajiado North Constituency.

Mr Kerempu alleged irregularities in the election and claimed that candidates in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) were denied access to polling stations, especially in Kajiado South.

Also Read: Petitioner wins round one in Wajir governor election case