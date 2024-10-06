No thank you, former MP Victor Munyaka declines Ruto’s job

Former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka, an ally of President William Ruto, has declined an appointment by the Head of State to serve as the chairperson of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre board of management. The move has set tongues wagging in the region.

In a statement released on Sunday, Dr Munyaka blamed the rising political temperature in the country in the wake of the squabbling in the Kenya Kwanza administration for the decision.

“After soul-searching, extensive consultations and in consideration of the current political climate that threatens the realisation of the Government’s economic transformation agenda, I have made the difficult decision to respectfully decline this appointment,” he said in the statement seen by Nation.