Moses Kuria’s CCK party in talks to join Kenya Kwanza

Chama cha Kazi (CCK) party leader Moses Kuria says his party is holding conversations with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance party to form a grand coalition ahead of the 2022 polls.

According to the Gatundu South MP, the grand coalition will be made up of 21 other political parties.

Early this week, Mr Kuria had said he is ready to join the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) on condition that the outfit does not join the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

He has made the comments after meeting Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Narc Kenya's Martha Karua, Cyrus Jirongo’s United Democratic Party (UDP) and Kanu's Executive Director George Wainaina.

But in a quick rejoinder, Mr Musyoka told Kuria if he needed to work with the OKA, he should join the coalition without any conditions.