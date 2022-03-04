Moses Kuria’s CCK party in talks to join Kenya Kwanza

Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, addressing the media at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on August 12, 2021. He has announced that his CCK is in talks with the Kenya Kwanza coalition alongside 21 other parties

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

Chama cha Kazi (CCK) party leader Moses Kuria says his party is holding conversations with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance party to form a grand coalition ahead of the 2022 polls.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.