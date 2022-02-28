Raila Odinga

From left: Kanu leader Gideon Moi, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Murithi, President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and United Democratic Party leader Cyrus Jirongo hold hands during the ODM delegates conference on February 26, 2022.

| Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

How Azimio wrangles scuttled Uhuru, Raila planned mega launch

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • There are also tensions around modalities for picking aspirants in the primaries and the pecking order during campaigns.
  • With Ruto keen on naming their running mates from Mt Kenya region, there are simmering tensions in the DP’s camp.

Silent wars in the Azimio la Umoja train, that Raila Odinga leads, scuttled a mega-rally that was planned to launch the coalition, even as the One Kenya Alliance heads put off a planned event today to sign agreements among the constituent parties.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.