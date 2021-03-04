By-elections: Voting underway in seven electoral areas
Voting started in seven electoral areas across the county on Thursday in by-elections that will determine the next local leaders.
Residents of Matungu and Kabuchai constituencies in Kakamega and Bungoma counties respectively are casting their vote for the next Member of Parliament.
Locals in London (Nakuru), Hell’s Gate (Nakuru), Kiamokama (Kisii), Huruma (Uasin Gishu) and Kitise/Kithuki (Makueni) are electing ward representatives.
Polls were open at 6am and will close at 5pm.
In Nakuru County, polling stations at Milimani, Moi, Uhuru primary schools and County Council Hall had long lines of voters as early as 5am.
London Ward has 29 polling stations.
United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in London Ward Anthony Nzuki voted at around 8am at Milimani Primary School polling centre.
Mr Nzuki, who was accompanied by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and her Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen expressed confidence that he will emerge the winner in the mini-poll.
"I have voted and I am impressed that the exercise commenced smoothly without any hitches. I am confident that I will beat my opponents hands down," Mr Nzuki told the Nation shortly after voting.
Voting took place under strict Covid-19 guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.
Special clerks have been deployed to ensure voters have facemasks and adhere to social distancing and washing of hands before accessing voting centres.