By-elections: Voting underway in seven electoral areas

Voting started in seven electoral areas across the county on Thursday in by-elections that will determine the next local leaders.

Residents of Matungu and Kabuchai constituencies in Kakamega and Bungoma counties respectively are casting their vote for the next Member of Parliament.

Election officials verify the details of an elderly at Sikusi Primary School polling station in Kabuchai before she cast her ballot. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Locals in London (Nakuru), Hell’s Gate (Nakuru), Kiamokama (Kisii), Huruma (Uasin Gishu) and Kitise/Kithuki (Makueni) are electing ward representatives.

Polls were open at 6am and will close at 5pm.

Voters display their identification cards outside Milimani Primary School voting station in London Ward, Nakuru. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

In Nakuru County, polling stations at Milimani, Moi, Uhuru primary schools and County Council Hall had long lines of voters as early as 5am.

London Ward has 29 polling stations.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in London Ward Anthony Nzuki voted at around 8am at Milimani Primary School polling centre.

Mr Nzuki, who was accompanied by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and her Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen expressed confidence that he will emerge the winner in the mini-poll.

"I have voted and I am impressed that the exercise commenced smoothly without any hitches. I am confident that I will beat my opponents hands down," Mr Nzuki told the Nation shortly after voting.

Voting took place under strict Covid-19 guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.