Mudavadi faces tough test in by-elections

Musalia Mudavadi

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi campaigns for the party’s candidate in the Matungu by-election, Mr Oscar Nabulindo, in Khalaba on March 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale |  Nation Media Group
By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Voters in Matungu and Kabuchai constituencies head to the polls today in a high-stakes by-election.
  • Matungu is also seen as a referendum on the popularity of Mr Mudavadi and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi is facing one of the toughest tests of his political career as he fights to get a grip of his Western backyard amid a sustained onslaught by Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga in today’s by-elections.

